Line for unemployment office forms at 5 a.m. on first day of reopening

  • Updated
  • 0
Unemployment Line

Line for unemployment office at DLIR

 By Eddie Dowd

The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations reopen office on Wednesday to a line already forming before doors opened at 7:30 a.m.

One man told KITV-4 he got in line at 5 a.m. in order to secure a meeting in time with someone from the unemployment office

This is the first time the unemployment office has opened for in-person services since the start of the pandemic.

