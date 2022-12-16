'Like a downward spiral': Witness recounts moment aircraft went down off Maui

 Skip to main content
...VIGOROUS COLD FRONT TO POTENTIALLY BRING STRONG SOUTHWEST
WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS LATE SUNDAY AND MONDAY...

A powerful cold front is forecast to sweep across the state on
Monday. Southwest, or kona, winds will increase ahead of the front
on Sunday, with gusty conditions initially developing across
windward communities, as well as any locations over and downwind
of terrain. These strengthening winds may become damaging Sunday
night and Monday. Impacts could include roof damage, downed trees,
and power outages.

Thunderstorms may develop as early as Sunday, and some
thunderstorms could become strong to severe thunderstorms along
and ahead of the front Sunday night and Monday. Any thunderstorms
during this time frame could be capable of producing damaging wind
gusts and hail over any portion of the state.

Heavy rainfall is expected along the front and during
thunderstorms. At this time, chances for widespread flash flooding
do not appear to be high. However, leeward communities could
experience experience a period of heavy rainfall and potential
flood impacts, especially on Maui and the Big Island later Sunday
into Monday.

Additionally, the powerful low pressure system driving the front
will generate a large northwest swell that will affect the
islands. Homeowners, beachgoers and boaters should prepare for
high surf and significant wave run-up with possible coastal
impacts along exposed north and west facing shores.

It's too early at this time to be specific about the details of
the timing or strength of this weather event. Your National
Weather Service will continue to monitor the situation. You should
remain alert for later statements, and possible watches and
warnings for this weather event as the details become more clear.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, local media and internet sources
for the latest information.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

'Like a downward spiral': Witness recounts moment aircraft went down off Maui

Search and rescue crews continue looking for survivors from a plane crash between Maui and the Big Island.

Maui (KITV4) -- A pilot who witnessed a plane crash off Maui carrying three people onboard, said he's shaken up by what he saw. 

Search and rescue crews continue to search for survivors from the crash that happened between Maui and the Big Island Thursday night.

