Legislators and DOH Challenge Navy's Defueling Timeline

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Legislators asked if the Navy could finish the job of defueling Red Hill faster than two and a half years. The Navy said it is a possibility, but supply chain issues may be a factor.
The Navy plans to spend over a year on assessments, repairs, and securing the Red Hill facility for the job to come.
"When the 3rd party assessment was developed it stated that these are the items you need to complete to safely defuel. And those are the items we are going to do to ensure that we can safely bring the fuel down off of the hill," Commander Stephen Barnett of the U.S. Navy told legislators, "So that's why we are sticking with that plan, because as directed in the emergency order, we are following the rules of the 3rd party assessment."
Concurrently, the Navy recently put two new monitoring wells into operation and is looking to acquire additional monitoring wells, which will require working with land owners and getting the permits.
So far, the Navy says the monitoring wells have not shown the aquifer is contaminated.
"We have two new wells that been completed. We got 3 results back. Those have all been non detect. So there's nothing to review there. If we did get positive hits in the future, we would absolutely analyze if that was old fuel or something associated with the 20 November event," Commander Dean VanderLey said.
Sticking points at the briefing were that the navy wasn't prepared with specific dates of action, and legislators, as the Department of Health did, called the 2 and half year timeline unacceptable.
Representative Jeanne Kapela warned the Navy, "You folks have talked about safety and moving at the speed of safety but the reality is that every second that we wait, and every moment that we wait to commence defueling operations, will lead and could possibly lead to another public health and environmental catastrophe."
"Perhaps there is a way to listen to the clamor from the community," State Senator Bennette Misalucha said.
"We understand the community wants to expedite this as much as possible, the red hill facility is a one of a kind type of facility. and unfortunately some of the thing that we need to safely and resiliently move the fuel out of the tanks, that has to come from the mainland," Commander Stephen Barnett responded.