 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Legislators and DOH Challenge Navy's Defueling Timeline

  • Updated
  • 0
The Navy plans to defuel the Red Hill Facility over 2 1/2 years.

The Navy plans to defuel the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility over 2 and a half years.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -  Legislators asked if the Navy could finish the job of defueling Red Hill faster than two and a half years.  The Navy said it is a possibility, but supply chain issues may be a factor.

The Navy plans to spend over a year on assessments, repairs, and securing the Red Hill facility for the job to come.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK