Legislators and community advocates are working to get rid of the tip penalty for workers in Hawaii

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS UNTIL 12 AM
HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS UNTIL 6
PM HST SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT UNTIL 6
AM HST THURSDAY...
.Strong and gusty winds will continue for lower elevations across
the state through midnight tonight before diminishing during the
early morning hours on Thursday.
Dangerously strong winds will affect the higher elevations on the
Big Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly long
lasting over the Big Island summits.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and
lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 12 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
9 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and
Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Hawaii Workers Center held a town hall meeting to discuss the importance of ending the tip penalty for workers.
Tipped workers, elected officials, and community advocates gathered to share their thoughts on getting rid of the tip penalty.
They are working to join eight sates that pay full minimum wage plus tips.
Tipped employees are earning 11 dollars an hour instead of the full 12 hour minimum wage rate.
Tip Credit in Hawaii is allowed if the combined amount the employee receives from the employer and in tips is at least $7.00 more than the applicable minimum wage.
Senator Kurt Fevella introduced senate bill 270 which includes eradicating the tip penalty, but it was highly amended and puts a greater emphasis on employee education instead.
He says he will continue fighting for workers who he says are being taken advantage of.
"They're making all these excuses why they cannot raise the minimum wage and take away the tip penalty. that is wrong. they're stealing for our people and that needs to stop" shares Senator Fevella.
Some small business owners say eliminating the tip penalty would create financial hardships for them.
Those in favor of getting rid of the penalty say many employees rely on tips to make ends meet in Hawaii.
Workers say if the tip penalty continues people will be priced out of paradise.
The Academic Labor United chair, Kawena'ulaokala Kapahua, says the tip penalty forces workers to take on extra jobs just to make ends meet.
"If they don't kill the tip penalty so many of our brilliant young people will be forced to leave Hawaii because of the awful paying conditions, awful working conditions, and high cos of living" shares Kapahua.
Senator Kurt Fevella plans to introduce a resolution during the next legislative session to have the tip penalty eliminated.