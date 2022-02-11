Legislative committee pursuing investigation against state Rep. Sharon Har

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A special House committee has decided to continue investigating whether state representative Sharon Har should face legislative sanctions for her drunken driving arrest nearly a year ago.
Just last week, House Speaker Scott Saiki said the special committee likely would not pursue punishment against Har.
But the committee held a hearing today laying out a timetable for the probe, and indicated it is working to complete the investigation by end of the legislative session in May. An Oahu judge acquitted Har last month of a drunk driving charge.
"I simply cannot understand this obsession with perpetuating this case," said Har's attorney Howard Luke. "So he acquitted her of the charges. That should be the end of the story. I don't know the reasons behind resurrecting this hearing of the committee and pursuing it any further, it makes no sense at all."
Har was arrested on February 22 last year after driving her Mercedes the wrong way down a one-way street.
She refused to take breathalyzer and field sobriety tests, and later apologized to the Legislature. She was also cited for not having car insurance.
Representative Della Au Belatti told KITV4 despite Saiki's comments, it is the committee's duty to complete its work. If the committee determines Har behaved inappropriately, it could censure, suspend or expel her from the Legislature.
