Lawmakers want to tackle issue of loud tour helicopter flying too close to homes

Almost three years ago, was a moment people in Kailua will never forget.
"For those who were on Oneawa street, those who came out with fire hoses and attempted to help, and rescue with the burning wreckage in the middle of the street, that's a memory that'll be seared for life," says Bill Hicks with the neighborhood board.
Hicks says low-flying and loud tour helicopters have become a frequent occurrence. That tragic crash was a call to action - not only to tackle the safety issue, but also the noise issue.
But while there was an initial wave of effort to change policies, things died down during the pandemic with fewer tour companies going out. But now, things have ramped up again, and so has the problem.
"30 of these a day! 30 helicopters go over a constituent's home in one day, in my own house I see it, Diamond Head, Kahala it's everywhere," says council chair Tommy Waters.
Waters introduced a resolution to encourage the Department of Transportation to revoke permits to land at state airports if companies don't change their policies.
"At least a quarter mile off shore would be terrific you're still gonna get a beautiful view of our state from the air, you don't need to go over residential areas," Waters says.
In a statement, DOT says they're reviewing the plan telling us in a statement: "HDOT Airports Division manages, operates and regulates the ground facilities used for aircraft and air support purposes at the airports. Once the aircraft becomes airborne, jurisdiction transfers to the FAA. HDOT does not control the Air Traffic Control Tower, flight plans, departures, arrivals, or aviation restrictions such as altitude, routes, or noise for any aircraft. Licensed and permitted businesses are allowed access to airport facilities when space is available. To restrict access would be a violation of Hawaii Administrative Rules."
Essentially, because the FAA controls most of the industry, state and local officials' hands are tied. It's why Congressman Ed Case (D-HI) is also working on federal legislation to either force the FAA to take action or allow local officials to adopt some of their own oversight.
"It's one of those areas where you just got to stay it as long as you can because you've got to wear down really persistent cultural rigidity inside the FAA.. who just can't get it straight that the consequences of these operations on these communities to something they should be worried about," Case says.
