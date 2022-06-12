 Skip to main content
Lawmakers say 2022 legislative session was a success for LGBTQ community

pride month

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Lawmakers say they want the community to know this past legislative session was a success for the LGBTQ community. They say three PRO LGBTQ bills passed out of the capitol.

“This year is almost equal to when we banned conversion therapy in 2018. We had three pieces of pro LGTBQ pieces of legislation passed that year as well. This year has to be our second most successful legislation session,” said Michael Golojuch Jr., chair of the Stonewall Caucus.

They say their focus now is helping LGBTQ youths.

“We need to make sure we have safe places for our homeless unaccompanied minors and that is a LGBTQ issue because 40% identify with our community. We need to make sure those resources are available on every island and every county,” said Golojuch Jr.

pride month

A bill that requires a pilot program to help homeless youth passed into law. The experts believe once that data is released, it will be known how many LGBTQ youths need additional help.

“There needs to be more resources to help our youth feel more open to being themselves and I think that starts with putting resources where the kids are and they are available without judgement,” said Representative Adrian Tam, district 22.

Officials say the LGBTQ community should be celebrating this Pride Month but they want people to know there is much more to do in Hawaii.

“People often think LGBTQ issues are token issues but they are education issues, job issues, and housing issues. Trans genders face serious health issues,” said Representative Tam.

Officials say there is now a commission that provides LGBTQ community members access to the state and county to address their issues directly.

