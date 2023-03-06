Lawmakers pushing bill to support disabled population in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii state lawmakers are pushing for more funding and better services for those who are disabled.
March is also National Disability Awareness Month.
28-year-old Kapolei resident, Glenn Hiro said he was born with an intellectual developmental disability which makes it hard for him to think and process at the same time while also being forgetful.
He wants everyone to know, people with disabilities are capable of being your coworker, friend and someone you can count on in society.
"If you can show up if anything, you're worth the try. You can’t just cut someone off because of their disability. You should give everyone a try, disability or no disability," said Hiro.
The state health department reports more than 20,000 people in Hawaii live with a developmental or intellectual disability.
"I’m in college now even though I’m not sure what I want to do yet but there were definitely times where I wasn’t sure I could finish high school. I am really proud of how I’ve come," said Brigid Hagan, a student at University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Hagan said she has Mild Cognitive Impairment disability and it can cause her to become overwhelmed more easily during regular activities like socializing and running errands.
She conquers that with breathing techniques.
Leaders at Best buddies, a nonprofit for the disabled population in Hawaii plan to launch a new program to expand the job opportunities for those living with disabilities.
"Right now, we are looking for funding for something called transitions which is a program that allows us to train the students aging out of the school environment or people community without any job training before," said Karen Glasser, state director at Best Buddies Hawaii.
The "Supported Employment Piece" initiative would open doors to careers in data entry and customer service, among others.
Meanwhile, the Hawaii State Council on Developmental Disabilities said some people with disabilities choose not to work in fear of losing their disability benefits.
However, a bill making its way through the state legislature aims to change that.
House bill 1263 would help residents save money without losing their other benefits like Medicaid.
Representative Rachele Fernandez Lamosao said in a statement:
"The passage of HB1263 is critical to members of our community, as it places money toward the Hawaii ABLE savings program. This program allows individuals with disabilities to save and invest money that does not count towards asset limits for Medicaid programs. It also enables individuals with a disability to accrue funds to pay for expenses such as transportation, housing, and prepare for a more secure future."
Best Buddies Hawaii will be hosting a friendship walk on April 22nd at Magic Island on Oahu and another on April 29th on Maui. Participants are encouraged to register on bestbuddies.org/hawaii.
All funds will go towards programs that work to enhance the lives of residents with disabilities in Hawaii.