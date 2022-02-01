 Skip to main content

Lawmakers push controversial bills to legalize gambling

Gambling generic

Legalized gambling is once again on the table -- with state officials desperate to generate much-needed revenue in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Lawmakers are considering proposals to create a state lottery, allow online sports betting and build a single Waikiki casino to encourage residents who spend millions of dollars each year in Las Vegas to keep their money at home instead.

Another bill appropriates half a million dollars in taxpayer money to study the economic benefits versus public health risks of gambling on Hawaiian Homestead Lands.

But the bills are not without controversy.

"They don't want that in the community. I don't want that in our community," said Sen. Kurt Fevella. "It's only going be a tragedy for my community."

Last year, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands proposed building a casino resort on Oahu. That's to address longtime financial shortfalls of developing land for more than 28,000 Native Hawaiians on the wait list.

"The casino idea generated a lot of discussion last year," said Tyler Iokepa Gomes, a deputy at the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. "It still potentially has the opportunity to provide a massive revenue stream."

The Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs deferred until Thursday any decision making on that bill.

Hawaii's one of just two states -- including Utah -- that still prohibits gambling.

Proponents are hoping to explore ways to mitigate social problems caused by gambling in order to gain public support.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

