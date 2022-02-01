Lawmakers push controversial bills to legalize gambling

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet, mainly in large northwest swell.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and
Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Lawmakers are considering proposals to create a state lottery, allow online sports betting and build a single Waikiki casino to encourage residents who spend millions of dollars each year in Las Vegas to keep their money at home instead.
Another bill appropriates half a million dollars in taxpayer money to study the economic benefits versus public health risks of gambling on Hawaiian Homestead Lands.
But the bills are not without controversy.
"They don't want that in the community. I don't want that in our community," said Sen. Kurt Fevella. "It's only going be a tragedy for my community."
Last year, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands proposed building a casino resort on Oahu. That's to address longtime financial shortfalls of developing land for more than 28,000 Native Hawaiians on the wait list.
"The casino idea generated a lot of discussion last year," said Tyler Iokepa Gomes, a deputy at the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. "It still potentially has the opportunity to provide a massive revenue stream."
The Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs deferred until Thursday any decision making on that bill.
Hawaii's one of just two states -- including Utah -- that still prohibits gambling.
Proponents are hoping to explore ways to mitigate social problems caused by gambling in order to gain public support.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.