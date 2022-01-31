 Skip to main content

Lawmakers Move Against Illegal Fireworks

  • 0

HONOLULU-- Hawaii state lawmakers want to tighten restrictions on illegal fireworks with a new set of laws that would increase penalties & launch new law enforcement efforts.

Bill SB-2028 would create a new HPD undercover unit to issue citations.

Several other bills are in the works, with some focusing on illegal imports entering the state through shipping containers.

Other proposals include increasing the maximum fine for fireworks violations from 2 thousand dollars to five thousand dollars.

Hawaii Senate Targets Illegal Fireworks

New proposals debut on Senate floor.

Since last November, there have been 3,750 reports of illegal fireworks. Paramedics responded to 11 fireworks injuries on New Year's Eve 2021, almost twice as many as the year before.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

