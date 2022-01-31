Lawmakers Move Against Illegal Fireworks by Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jan 31, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU-- Hawaii state lawmakers want to tighten restrictions on illegal fireworks with a new set of laws that would increase penalties & launch new law enforcement efforts.Bill SB-2028 would create a new HPD undercover unit to issue citations.Several other bills are in the works, with some focusing on illegal imports entering the state through shipping containers.Other proposals include increasing the maximum fine for fireworks violations from 2 thousand dollars to five thousand dollars. New proposals debut on Senate floor. Since last November, there have been 3,750 reports of illegal fireworks. Paramedics responded to 11 fireworks injuries on New Year's Eve 2021, almost twice as many as the year before. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Fear over contaminated water grows across Oahu Updated Dec 9, 2021 Top-stories Oahu man gets package returned after 10 years Updated Nov 26, 2021 Video Hawaii Restaurant Association conducts another pandemic impact survey Updated Nov 15, 2021 Local Red Cross closes three Oahu shelters Dec 7, 2021 National Full Circle: The all-Black group preparing to climb Mount Everest Jan 24, 2022 Local Fire destroys Kaʻōhao (Lanikai) home, is extinguished by HFD Updated Jan 19, 2022 Recommended for you