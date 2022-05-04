Lawmakers invest $600 million to tackle Hawaiian homes waitlist

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL
6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A large south swell will maintain advisory level surf through
Thursday, then decline Friday. A northwest swell will begin a
slow decline tonight, causing surf along affected north and west
facing shores from Kauai to Maui to fall below advisory levels by
morning.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Robin Danner from Kauai has been waiting most of her life for a homestead lot from the Department of Hawaiian Homelands (DHHL).
A generation before, her mom and most of her aunts and uncles died on the waiting list without getting a home.
"What really hurts me more is to see kupuna, and I meet with them almost daily, in their 70s or 80s that have been on the waitlist since even before statehood," Danner says.
Currently, 28,000 eligible Native Hawaiians are still on the waiting list for DHHL land.
Now, state lawmakers are making a big investment. Amid this year's budget surplus, lawmakers approved $600 million for DHHL.
"If you show someone your budget then you show someone your value, and I think that's something that's gonna resonate coming out of this session," says Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole (D-Kaneohe / Kailua).
What will that money be used for? DHHL says it can be used to jumpstart ongoing projects and land procurement and estimates that level of funding could get 3,000 people off the waitlist.
"There are on going infrastructure projects that have sort of lingered for years because funding is always done in phases, we now have the capacity to finish those projects start to finish on the front end, so we're probably looking at a faster pipeline as well," says Tyler Gomes with DHHL.
Lawmakers also approved $328 million in state funding to settle the Kalima class action lawsuit against DHHL, which would also support people on the waiting list who were part of the suit.
Overall though, DHHL estimates it would still take another $4 to 6 billion moving forward to eliminate the rest of the waitlist.
