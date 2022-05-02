Lawmakers earmark $1 billion for affordable housing

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
THROUGH 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
.Several pulses of long-period south swell are expected to arrive
over the next couple of days.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt...up to 30 kt over
the Alenuihaha Channel. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Hawaii lawmakers are poised to make a billion-dollar investment in affordable housing.
But it's still just reaching the tip of the iceberg when it comes to meeting the demand.
"We know there is a shortage estimated between 39,000 to 50,000 units in all different income categories," said Rep. Nadine Nakamura, chairwoman of the House Committee on Housing. "So you can see all the homeless on the street and we know we have a crisis situation. So I'm really excited that the legislature heard and saw loud and clear what the number one issue is in Hawaii."
State leaders are attempting to address affordable housing needs across the board -- in rentals and housing for the homeless and working class.
That includes $600 million for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and $300 million set aside for a rental housing fund to build affordable units for working families. Another $15 million is earmarked for more shelters, transitional housing and services for homeless people in every county.
"The housing development process is a lengthy one. But we will work closely and use exemptions where possible, fee waivers were possible, tax reductions were possible to get these funds out because the crisis is real," she added. "We all see it and we have to get these homes built."
Besides funding to build new housing, the bills include more rent subsidies for needy families to help them deal with the rising cost of living.
"From the people we work with, it's a huge need," said Dan O'Meara, an attorney at the Legal Aid Society of Hawaii. "I mean people have a hard time finding housing. We know a lot of our clients have said they want to move, but they can't find it because housing has gone up in price or the inventory is so skinny."
The full House and Senate are expected to pass the bills tomorrow. Then it will be up to Gov. David Ige to give the final approval.
