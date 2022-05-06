Lawmakers approve funds for state lab amid damage at facility

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Hawaii's Department of Health is asking for those who are ill to stay pro-active with contact tracing
The Hawaii Department of Health's state laboratory in Pearl City conducts important testing, especially amid the COVID pandemic and the Red Hill crisis.
And while many might picture a pristine facility, recent pictures sent by a whistleblower paint a different picture.
"A lab with a hole in the roof, with water pans collecting the water in pans inside the lab itself, mold in the tiles, the integrity of that lab is zero," says Carroll Cox with EnviroWatch.
Some photos even show sensitive equipment like gas chromatographs covered with plastics. DOH insists no samples were impacted by the water damage. But the damage is prompting lawmakers to step in.
"It is very alarming and I'm not sure what the situation was but as soon as we heard about it in the state legislature especially in the finance committee.. that the resources were there necessary," says State Rep. Patrick Branco (D-Kailua).
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.