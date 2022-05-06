 Skip to main content
Lawmakers approve funds for state lab amid damage at facility

Hawaii Department of Health generic

Hawaii's Department of Health is asking for those who are ill to stay pro-active with contact tracing

The Hawaii Department of Health's state laboratory in Pearl City conducts important testing, especially amid the COVID pandemic and the Red Hill crisis.

And while many might picture a pristine facility, recent pictures sent by a whistleblower paint a different picture.

"A lab with a hole in the roof, with water pans collecting the water in pans inside the lab itself, mold in the tiles, the integrity of that lab is zero," says Carroll Cox with EnviroWatch.

Some photos even show sensitive equipment like gas chromatographs covered with plastics. DOH insists no samples were impacted by the water damage.  But the damage is prompting lawmakers to step in.

"It is very alarming and I'm not sure what the situation was but as soon as we heard about it in the state legislature especially in the finance committee.. that the resources were there necessary," says State Rep. Patrick Branco (D-Kailua).

The amount they came up with was $14 million approved by the legislature.  DOH says they'll have the roof fixed by next year.

But lawmakers want to know why nothing was done sooner, and they want more oversight.

"It definitely crosses a line when we cannot provide our state workers a proper and safe working facility," Branco says.

In a statement to KITV4, DOH says they're committed to fixing the problems and hiring more staff to increase testing capabilities.  

