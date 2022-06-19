Law Week this week; public can get free legal information

The Hawaii State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division (YLD) is celebrating Law Week from Monday June 20 to Sunday June 26, to help educate the public about various areas of the law and offer free legal information. The annual event has been celebrated since 1961 when Congress passed a joint resolution recognizing Law Day U.S.A.
You can call for free advice on the Legal Line Hotline, where volunteer lawyers will be standing by from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. every evening from Monday, June 20 to Friday June 24. Call (808) 537-1868 for free legal information.
The Legal Line Hotline normally operates for one hour on Wednesday evenings only, but extended its service during Law Week to assist members of the public who may not have access to an attorney and need general advice or referrals to non-profit organizations that can assist with their legal problems.
You can also speak to someone in-person at the Ask-a-Lawyer booths, where volunteer lawyers will give free, legal information to the public about a variety of legal topics, including landlord/tenant, family law (divorce/child custody), bankruptcy, and estate planning at the following locations:
• Kaka'ako Farmer’s Market in Oahu - Saturday, June 25, 2022, 8 a.m. to 12 noon
• Pearlridge Farmer’s Market in Oahu - Saturday, June 25, 2022, 8 a.m. to 12 noon
• KTA Hilo on Hawai'i Island - Sunday, June 26, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• KTA Kona on Hawai'i Island - Saturday, June 25, 2022, 110 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Grove Farm Market in Lihue, Kaua'i - Saturday, June 25, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Sunday Market at Kahului Shopping Center in Maui - Sunday, June 26, 2022, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.