Law Enforcement Warns Against "Jugging" Crime Trend

Law enforcement recommends ATM users stay aware of surroundings to prevent "jugging" theft. 

HONOLULU-- "We've had a case where an elderly man had withdrawn a large amount of cash & he stood there counting it. And the suspect came from behind and snatched the money out of his hands," Chris Kim of Crimestoppers told KITV.

The tactic is called 'jugging.' It's been around for a while. Law enforcement wants ATM users to remember: Don't let your guard down.

