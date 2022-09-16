Law Enforcement Warns Against "Jugging" Crime Trend

HONOLULU-- "We've had a case where an elderly man had withdrawn a large amount of cash & he stood there counting it. And the suspect came from behind and snatched the money out of his hands," Chris Kim of Crimestoppers told KITV.
The tactic is called 'jugging.' It's been around for a while. Law enforcement wants ATM users to remember: Don't let your guard down.
"We've had videos of victims walking out from withdrawing large amounts of cash and actually carrying around a money bag to their vehicle. And prior to vehicle suspects are coming up on them by bicycle, in a getaway vehicle or mopeds. Mopeds are a common one as well," Kim said.
There are some recommendations: Don't handle large amount of money outside of a bank or at an ATM. For businesses making large cash deposits, Crimestoppers says it's important to switch up your routine.
"What we also urge businesses to do is do your money drops more often, more frequently. Don't just do one large amount. Try to break them up. Don't make it a routine. Where the suspect know every day at this particular time a business is going to do a money drop. Try to change it up a bit," Kim warned.
You can always do your banking inside. But even then, you can never be too careful.
"Make it a habit to look over your shoulder, make sure that no one is watching you. If you are able to go there with someone else, a friend or family member to accompany you, we encourage that as well," Kim added.
The city of Austin, Texas has seen 84 cases of jugging this year alone. On Oahu, the most recent incident was reported before the summer.