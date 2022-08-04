 Skip to main content
Law enforcement officers will cite beachgoers coming too close to Hawaiian monk seals

Hawaiian monk seals

After calls to shut down Kaimana beach, the state's now stepping in to ensure public safety for both beachgoers and the endangered Hawaiian monk seals living there.

Starting today, law enforcement officers with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources will be at Kaimana beach 24-hours a day, ensuring beachgoers stay at least 150-feet away from Rocky, the Hawaiian monk seal, and her pup. That'll last at least for the next two to three weeks until the pup weans.

