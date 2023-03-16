Law enforcement could begin citing and arresting violators of sit-lie rule on Waikiki beach

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- People might soon no longer be able to sleep over night on a certain stretch of beach in Waikiki.
The possible ban comes after complaints about an influx of homeless in the area.
From the Moana Surfrider to the Royal Hawaiian hotel, homeless campers have become a huge problem on Waikiki beach.
Homeless campers on Waikiki beach are facing a rude awakening as law enforcement begins citing and arresting people living on this stretch of sand.
"Really, really where else are we supposed to go?," said Nick Gardner, who's been living on the beach for years. "Because they've pushed us to less and less places."
That part of the beach is privately owned by the hotels and could soon be closed every day from 2 in the morning to 5 in the morning -- the same as the rest of the beach.
"It's criminalizing homelessness, is what it is," he added.
Beach vendors and lifeguards say it's about time because the campers have created a safety issue -- not only for tourists paying lots of money to stay here but also for local surfers and beachgoers.
"Everything from trash to human waste. You know so it's a problem that has to be dealt with," said Rick Egged, president of the Waikiki Beach Special Improvement District Association." "We don't believe that this is a terrible infringement on human rights. Our goal is to make the beach available for everybody."
The Waikiki Beach Special Improvement District Association says property owners will use that time to clean up the beach. The group says the ban actually began earlier this month and campers have been warned about the enforcement.
But even when this last portion of the beach is closed -- residents know the homeless won't just disappear.
"They're going to walk somewhere close by where they know they won't get hassled and late at night that's going to be in our neighborhoods," said Jeffrey Merz, a member of the Waikiki Neighborhood Board.
Honolulu police were supposed to begin enforcement on Friday, but have decided to continue issuing warnings for now.
