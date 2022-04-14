Late-stage cancers, deaths expected to rise with delayed screenings during the pandemic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu gastroenterologist Ankur Jain's seeing more patients waiting to get cancer screenings.
Many of them put off procedures during the height of the pandemic.
"I'm very worried," he said. "If we are catching these cancers at a later stage, unfortunately even with modern treatments, chemotherapy, the overall five-year survival rates will definitely go down."
There was a 90% drop in screenings nationwide in just in the first year of the pandemic alone, according to the American Cancer Society.
The organization said local residents are continuing to delay procedures today -- some because of loss of jobs and health insurance.
Nationwide statistics paint a grim picture.
"Months of limited screening tests resulted in nearly about 80,000 potential missed or delayed diagnoses with limited treatment options and an increase of deaths in the future," said Sarah Luchenbill, associate director for the American Cancer Society in Hawaii. "An estimated 10,000 more deaths are estimated from breast and colorectal cancer alone."
That's why the group and the state Department of Health are pushing new public service campaigns. They're running PSAs in print, radio, television and on social media -- imploring people to get screened.
"It's just an important reminder not to wait because the sooner you can catch something, it's proven to save lives," she said.
Health officials are anticipating the repercussions of the delays will come in the next few years.
There's now a backlog in appointments and many patients are waiting months to get screened. But health officials are urging people to get in line, and get it done -- as soon as possible.
