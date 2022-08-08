Late Hawaii Chief Justice Ronald Moon Honored at Supreme Court

HONOLULU-- The Hawaii Supreme Court held a special session Monday to honor the legacy of Chief Justice Ronald Moon who passed away last month.
"We've lost a great man. But I think all of us are the better for us having been here," Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.
The sentiment was shared among family, friends and elected officials, paying tribute to the memory of former Chief Justice Moon.
The Republican justice received his appointment to the state's highest court from across the aisle, thanks to Democrat Governor John Waihee.
"I was looking for somebody who truly loved the institution that he would be heading. It was clear to me the chief justice had a vision," Waihee told onlookers.
That vision many agreed meant fairness, equality and that justice would be accessible for all.
"And it didn't matter who you were. If you came before his courts, you could expect to be treated equally and fairly. That's why I would appoint Ron Moon chief justice of this supreme court," Waihee added.
"A very joyous reminder for me that I had the privilege of knowing him. He was always a special friend. And a mentor. And somebody I looked up to. As were so many people as we just heard," Mayor Blangiardi told KITV 4.
Many others told tales of the appreciation Chief Justice Moon had for humor, and a philosophy of telling at least one joke in a speech. Flags were flown at half staff today by Governor Ige's order.
"And his incredible legacy is undeniable and will live on for years to come in these hallowed halls. In the state judiciary and the Hawaii he loved so much," Former First Circuit District Court Judge Michael Broderick said.
Justice Moon retired in 2010. He was honored for 28 years of service on the bench which spanned the circuit court to the supreme court. 17 of those years were as Chief Justice.
