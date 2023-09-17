Last day of FEMA job fair on Maui

Multimedia Journalist
WAILUKU, HAWAII (Island News)--- Sunday is the last day you can attend the FEMA job fair on Maui.
FEMA has been at the forefront of the recovery efforts on Maui.
Qualified local candidates with a desire to serve are invited to attend the job fair. These are temporary positions that start as a 120 day appointments.
they may be extended up to one year depending on the needs of FEMA.
FEMA is accepting applications for a variety of positions. This includes writers, digital communications specialist, and emergency management specialists.
the benefits include sick leave, health insurance and paid holidays.
FEMA employees will be at the fair explaining more about the different opportunities and what will be expected of you. There you can ask them more details about the job expectations and salary.
The job fair will be held at the Maui Ocean Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To see all open positions, visit usajobs.gov, type keywords “local hire” and enter “Hawaii” for the location.
