Lana'i high schooler's film short First Base brings community together

  • 0
Lana'i high schooler's film short First Base brings community together.

 By Diane Ako

A young woman on Lana'i is seeing her work on the big screen. High schooler Lucie Reese produced an inspirational film to encourage people to go for their dreams, and along the way, she's reached hers- and brought a community together.

First Base is a short film produced by Lana'i High School student Lucie Reese. "The premise of the story is how, when you have a dream, you can take action. It's about how this young boy had a passion for baseball," starts Reese.

