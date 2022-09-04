 Skip to main content
Lana'i Cat Sanctuary hopes for more visitors to help its budget

 By Diane Ako

A shelter on The Pineapple Island takes in cats, and is now up to 680 of the feral felines. The Lana'i Cat Sanctuary says it's growing its business again after pandemic restrictions impacted their visitor count, and its budget.

At first glance, it doesn't feel like 680 cats live at the Lanai Cat Sanctuary. But take a closer look, because they are everywhere: cruising in the trees, napping in the rafters, on the ground hiding in the bushes, and pretty much everywhere in between.

