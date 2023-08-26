Lahaina's Down The Hatch Restaurant Pivots Purpose of Scheduled Anniversary Party

KAANAPALI HI (KITV4) – Down The Hatch is one of the many businesses that were destroyed by the Lahaina wildfires. A favorite of locals and tourists alike, the popular seafood spot's crew had planned on marking a milestone in mid-August.
“(August 19th) marks what would have been the 8-year anniversary,” said co-owner Javi Barberi. “We were supposed to have a huge party down there.”
Like everything else scheduled after August 8th in Lahaina, plans changed. One of their top chefs was there that Tuesday morning.
“We knew the power was out from the night before,” said Naiwi Teruya. “So a lot of us were just there to put ice in refrigerators, kind of just go through the protocols of power outages and we also realized we didn't have phone service.”
Aleksandra Jankovic was also there that morning ahead of her shift that night at sister property Mala Ocean Tavern.
“So they sent us home and then they told us we're going to play by ear and if power came back, going to open the restaurant, but that didn't happen,” recalled Jankovic, a Serbian-born bartender whose apartment building also burned down. “I was supposed to go in around 3pm and then my manager told me we actually are not going to open today because of the wind.”
Teruya remembered how quickly everything escalated that afternoon.
“I left work around three o'clock to take one of my cooks to his house. He heard that a tree fell on his house so I just took him there,” said Teruya. “Then I went back to mine and shingles were flying off my apartment building and I was kind of thinking like, wow, this wind is really strong.”
This was point when everything unfolded for the worse. As wind turned to fire, and everyone trying drive to save their lives.
“And then so I was stuck there, you know, and then at some point, the palm tree fell on my car,” Jankovic recounted. “It was burning, you know, I tried to push the water, you know, but I had to go outside to remove that tree from my car, I sit back in a car and I was trying to turn on like a, you move the tree out on fire. I had to I was freaking out. I had to do that to save my life because I was thinking I'm going to explode. So I sit back in the car, I turn on ac to give some cold air, because I realized that my mirrors are also like warping, you know, they are kind of melting. And then thank God, the firefighters was driving next to me and they spilled water on my car. So basically they saved me.”
Teruya remembered refocusing through all of the chaos. “I made my way up north towards Kaanapali on foot because I couldn't get my vehicle out because there's so much cars just jammed that area. Nobody knew what to do. And all I knew was I'm just going to go up north because my children live up. And that's the only thing that was on my mind was just to get to my kids.”
Like everyone else on West Maui that day, the goal was to stay alive. It took over a week before Barberi was able to account for all 200+ staffers from his 4 restaurants. Now, for each of those 3, everyday life is very unsettled and uncertain. Barberi shared how different his daily routine has been the last 3 weeks.
“I wake up at 6 a.m. inside of my shed, which is now my bedroom because I just have so many people staying at my house,” said Barberi. “I map out my day, I get all the donations and supplies.I load up the truck. I go to a war memorial first. I visit all my employees that are there… Make sure that we're all working on getting them out of there. Go to different hotels or airbnbs, check and make sure they have everything that they need in terms of supplies, water, food blankets, stuff like that. Then I go to King's Cathedral. I have a bunch of staff there as well, and then I also put cash in people's hands just literally giving them some cash because some people just need to pay their phone bill, things like that.”
In making rounds Barberi also finds himself helping people he doesn’t even know.
“I go over to drop off supplies like generators, propane gasoline clothes, just anything that either I've purchased or people have donated to us or supplies that people need and things like that. I check in with my crew where the rest of the other staff are located at and help them with fema and unemployment. Then come back to the North shore, come home and then try to go online, answer emails, answer messages, answer texts, try to do things for the business insurance claims and things like that. Then I’ll go to bed around like two in the morning and then do it all over again.”
Teruya is faced with questions from his kids that no one has answers for.
“I’ve got two girls, two boys and the and they missed school. That's their thing. Like they, there, that was the first day of school and they're so bummed out because they know school is closed and they know Lahaina is gone. They absolutely missed it. My youngest son cried himself to sleep saying I miss Lahaina. Yeah, I just feel so bad, you know, I wish, I wish it was not as bad.”
“It's hard to say because I don't have house, I don't have the restaurant where I was working,” said Yankovich. “It's hard to get huge decisions right now when you are under the stress. But it looks like we all need to move forward and continue with our normal. But for now it's hard.>
For anyone who would like to support the crew members from Down the Hatch, a gofundme account is available to help out in their road to recovery.