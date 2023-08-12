YouTube Livestream Fundraiser to Go to Maui Disaster Relief

HISessions is directing all donations to 3 relief organizations to help with Maui Fire relief.
Digital Content Producer
From 3 p.m. - midnight Saturday, local artists will come together to fundraise for Maui Disaster Relief. You can watch it all on YouTube Live below:
Go to linktr.ee/himaui to donate.
Artists to perform include Jack Johnson, Taulia Lave, Kapena, Sunway, Jake Shimabukuro and many more.
HISessions is directing all donations to three relief organizations, Maui Food Bank, Red Cross Hawaii Wildfires, and Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong. Click here to donate.
Visit Hisessions.com for more information.
