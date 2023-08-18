 Skip to main content
Will customers' electric bills go up because HECO is facing multiple lawsuits and stock drops?

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii Fires

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

On Wall Street, Hawaiian Electric Industries surged Friday, following an eight-day losing streak. Several class-action lawsuits against the company after the Maui wildfires are what had stock value dropping.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Wall Street, Hawaiian Electric Industries surged Friday, following an eight-day losing streak. Several class-action lawsuits against the company after the Maui wildfires are what had stock value dropping.

An energy expert spoke to KITV4 about the financial implications for HECO, its shareholders, and its customers.

