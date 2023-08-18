Will customers' electric bills go up because HECO is facing multiple lawsuits and stock drops?

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Wall Street, Hawaiian Electric Industries surged Friday, following an eight-day losing streak. Several class-action lawsuits against the company after the Maui wildfires are what had stock value dropping.
An energy expert spoke to KITV4 about the financial implications for HECO, its shareholders, and its customers.
The Public Utilities Commission will likely investigate Hawaiian Electric and Maui Electric's role in the Maui fires, predicted Marco Mangelsdorf, an energy expert who lectures about energy politics for the University of California at Santa Cruz.
What kind of fines, punishments, or accountabilities might be levied? Mangelsdorf says it's hard to predict right now but "you have multiple law firms that filed lawsuits against MECO and HECO. This will play out in court. One of the parallels one could refer to is what happened to PG&E after the Camp Fire in 2018. Shareholder value was wiped out. They went into Chapter 11 reorganization and bankruptcy to protect themselves and creditors. And they were subject to criminal charges they [pleaded] guilty to including involuntary manslaughter."
The Camp Fire Mangelsdorf refers to happened in California, which he pointed to as a cautionary tale. There was financial fallout from that, which HECO is also now seeing.
If Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) went bankrupt, and now HECO faces multiple lawsuits and investigations, will the cost be passed along to HECO consumers? Mangelsdorf says he's not sure about that, either.
HECO's share values are also volatile.
"Moodys, one of the three main credit rating agencies, downgraded HECO to junk status earlier in the week. The S&P did that. Clearly, Wall Street is paying close attention," he added.
Hawaiian Electric is trading at $13.71 on Friday. Whether disaster stock will bounce back, as with so much about this developing story, also remains to be seen.