Wildfire preparedness education for Hawaii Kai residents

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING THE AFTERNOON HIGH TIDES
TODAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours during the daily peak tides today.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas building to 6 to 9 feet late
tonight.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
.Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and very dry
weather could produce critical fire weather conditions Thursday.
It is important to note that the winds for this event WILL NOT be
comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event, where wind
gusts of over 60 mph were observed.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.
Strongest wind gusts will be downwind of higher terrain.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
The organization says each year, about 0.5% of Hawaii's total land area burns which is equal to or greater than the proportion burned of any other us state.
At Tuesday night's meeting, residents will learn how to become a fire wise community. Leaders within the organization will share information about the "Ready, Set, Go" program. This teaches you about Hawaii's growing fire problem, actions to take today, how to harden your home, and share an evacuation pan worksheet.
"Relatively knew community, in general each house is not in a risky situation but there are wildlands nearby and as you know from looking at mountains there are mountains all around this island. It is the worse thing that has happened to Hawaii in modern times on other hand we can learn great deal because we never thought about wildfire hurting us in past," said the facilitator for Hawaii Kai Strong, Matt Glei.
Leaders say now is the time to learn tools to protect your house before it's too late.
"Until it happens in your backyard, it's hard to imagine this is possible. So since events on Maui, we have residents who are scared and realize they're in fire-prone areas and they're showing up," said co-direct for HWMMO, Nani Barretto.
Members within the organization will give you a home assessment to share what you can do to add protection to your house. Members say most of the things are cost-effective and don't take much time to implement.
One example is removing all the dry brush and dead plants from your house to prevent a fire from spreading rapidly.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Haha'ione Elementary School Cafeteria or virtually by clicking here.