 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

When you donate money to Maui, what's the process for distributing funds?

Hawaii Community Foundation says it talks to charities to see what the needs are on the ground, then distributes funds as needed to vetted partners.

  • Updated
  • 0
Money generic

Millions of people have donated money to help those impacted by the Maui wildfires. But where exactly does that money go -- and does it go to people who need it most? KITV4 spoke with a spokesperson with Hawaii Community Foundation to find out more.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Millions of people have donated money to help the Maui fire victims. But what happens after you donate money to a charity? What's the process for getting the funds to the people?

One of Hawaii's nonprofits most associated with charitable giving in this disaster, Hawaii Community Foundation, explains the procedure.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred