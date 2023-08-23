When you donate money to Maui, what's the process for distributing funds?

One of Hawaii's nonprofits most associated with charitable giving in this disaster, Hawaii Community Foundation, explains the procedure.
"The money goes to a Maui Strong Fund. Here at Hawaii Community Foundation we're working to address not only immediate needs but long-term recovery," CEO Micah Kane said. We have a four phased approach. Right now we're in phase one and two to get families stabilized. As this disaster moves forward, the resources will be applied to the later phases of this recovery process."
He says HCF has raised over $60 million in contributions and commitments. Some of those are large donations from other countries' governments. But there are also 180,000 individual online donors from 45 countries who have contributed to the cause.
Kane explained that HCF administers over $100 million a year to over 1,000 nonprofits, so the partnerships were already in place, including with the County of Maui, with whom it quickly inked a Memorandum of Agreement for operating the Maui Strong Fund.
"We have a lot of trusted partners in Maui that we know well," he said.
Kane considers the community a partner as well. The community organically organized "some of the most efficient, well-run food distribution centers we've seen," he remarked, adding that he also saw that level of efficiency during the pandemic lockdowns.
Kane says HCF has given out about $9 million so far.
"We want to thank the people of Hawaii. They've been extremely generous. Hawaii is a very generous place," he noted.