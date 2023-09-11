What happened to the historic 'ulu trees of Lahaina?

Island News spoke with 'ulu and kalo farmer, Hokuao Pellegrino to paint the picture of what one would have seen in old Lahaina.
“It's not so much only what you would have seen, it's what you would have felt. The climate of Lahaina was very different. Lahaina once was an entire agroforestry full of ‘ulu and coconut and kalo, and many other canoe crops that our kupuna brought along with them. Lahaina was a lot cooler. It was a food forest. Thus the name right?" Pellegrino said.
Maui County Arborist Committee Chairman, Duane Sparkman added, “It's important that we try to get that shade back, we try to bring those trees back.”
So what happened to that shade? Why were there only a couple handfuls of Hawaiian 'ulu trees left?
“This 1887 article talks specifically about Pioneer Sugar Company pushing the cut sugarcane up against the trees and burning the trees down and there was this outcry of Hawaiian families and the community, begging to stop cutting and burning these trees down because they were not just a symbol of Lahaina, but they helped sustain that population,” Pellergrino explained.
Pellegrino is a kalo and 'ulu farmer in Waikapu. He's been researching and working in tandem with the Ku'ia Ag Education Program, Na Aikane o Maui and Lahaina Restoration to care for the several remaining old growth trees, some of which are thought to be more than 200 years old.
“Hawaiian 'ulu doesn't have seeds and the only way to promote new growth is by the hehu or the ka, or the root suckers that are promoted from the lateral root system,” Pellegrino explained.
When pavement goes right up to the trunk, that becomes a challenge. But since the fire...
“The asphalt's been peeled back off of these trees so that we can get water down in there and also get the microbiology back in on these trees. We're also hoping that maybe the asphalt saved some of the soil substrate. There might be a silver lining to that, but we just don't know. The ones that were less intensely impacted will more than likely survive. But it could take years before we actually see fruit on those trees,” Sparkman said.
“I’m hopeful that at least one of those seven historical trees will be able to promote another generation," said Pellegrino.
A few days ago, Pellegrino was at the Imua Discovery Center in Wailuku with university students from Japan. They were able to prepare ten root suckers from a "mama" 'ulu intending to eventually transplant them in Lahaina.
To submit your ideas for the replanting process, click HERE.
For more details on what experts believe saved the Lahaina Banyan tree, click HERE.