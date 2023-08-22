 Skip to main content
West Maui residents sue DLNR over reassignment of Water Commission Deputy

Kaleo Manuel

A bitter debate over a state water official who was removed from his position amid controversy during the Lahaina fire has now turned into a legal battle.

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A bitter debate over a state water official who was removed from his position amid controversy during the Lahaina fire has now turned into a legal battle.

Water Commission Deputy Kaleo Manuel was reassigned last week and now some West Maui residents are taking the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) to court.

An error occurred