West Maui residents sue DLNR over reassignment of Water Commission Deputy

KITV4 received a letter from one of the current commissioners formally requesting DLNR Head Dawn Chang rescind the decision. The reassignment was announced after accusations Manuel withheld water that could have been diverted for fighting the devastating Lahaina fire.
Kekai Keahi is one of the plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit and a longtime advocate who fought against water diversions and more streamflow for residents and taro farmers. Keahi is one of many questioning West Maui Land Company’s request for more water in its reservoirs to help fight the fire.
Several people point out that supply is not connected to the county’s hydrants – and air crews weren’t flying because of the hurricane-fueled winds, so they couldn’t reach them anyway.
“To us it was real dangerous what he was saying because it started to cause a division in our community where they started seeing Native Hawaiians who pushed for customary rights, being part of the problem, the reason why this town burnt down,” Keahi said.
West Maui Land executive Glenn Tremble explained the request for water was a precaution. He was told a downstream taro farmer had to be notified of the inquiry first. After Tremble could not get hold of the farmer, and did not hear back from Manuel, Tremble made the adjustment and notified the water commission.
Tremble argued the release of the water would not have impacted the farmer and other off-stream users – adding in a statement, “Based on experience, we knew that flare ups happen, wind strength and direction changes, fires spread quickly. Our reservoir levels were low and water from our reservoirs is used by MFD for fire control. We need to have water available for MFD before MFD needs it.”
“We have worked with Kaleo for years, and we respect his commitment and integrity. As we have said, this was not the fault of a person; it was a failure of the process and of priorities,” the statement concluded.
In response to the lawsuit, the Department of the Attorney General told KITV4, “We have reviewed the complaint and find it wholly without merit. A simple review of the statutes cited in the complaint itself demonstrates that it is the chairperson who appoints her own deputy - a position which is called in law ‘deputy to the chairperson.’ We look forward to presenting a motion to dismiss.”