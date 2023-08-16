West Maui community leaders step up to organize grassroots recovery efforts

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- West Maui remained isolated for over a week dozens of power lines went down during the Lahaina Fire. And many on the Lahaina Bypass, which is now open once again.
It has been a week for collective grieving.
“We're looking at people need to find closure before we start to continue where we're going in the next direction. And one of those things is right now is immediate to make sure that we can provide for our community because everything is in shambles,” said Keaumoku Kapu.
“It's going to be a long one and definitely there's mental health needs that need to happen now. It's very difficult to focus on and understand what that looks like for us. There's not much communication out there about the real magnitude of what we experience in Lahaina,” said Kaipo Kekona.
KITV4’s Jeremy Lee has been in West Maui for the last week. Images show the community isolated and battered. With two hurricane season storm systems approaching, the push now is for sustainable solutions.
After its native Hawaiian cultural center burned, Na Aikana o Maui started a small donation site at the Walgreens across from the Lahaina Gateway.
“There's more people that are gonna come from outer islands to come and help and that's just how we are,” said Nani Peterson.
Over the week, the site grew with grassroots deliveries from across the islands.
“Give them the opportunity to lead this community because they know this community the best. So that's one of them, Uncle Keaumoku Kapu in the red vest over there,” Peterson said.
“Choke up sometimes because you see your town all of a sudden just disappear. And a lot of the discussion that we've been involved in throughout the past was we knew that this day was coming because of the instability of how everything was coming in our area with the impacts,” Kapu said.
The effort over at Gateway is also completely run by volunteers. Large pallets are maneuvered about. Late Tuesday, volunteers at the Honokawai distribution pod moved swiftly to get goods indoors. It is one of seven other distribution sites that have organically sprung up.
In Napili Park, mats and storage containers arrive, shelves are built.
“We currently have two 40-footers full. We want to empty those out in the long haul and turn them into refurbished systems with solar-powered operations that are coming in through Haleakalā Solar,” said Kekona.
Access is changing now, with Gov. Josh Green making the move to re-open the highway. Meanwhile, crews race to restore infrastructure. Community continues to fight for what comes next.
"We've got to get the right people to the table so we can talk about the right things. How we need to address the community's needs and how we need to address a lot of the historic property that we lost. That's going to be the biggest discussion," said Kapu.