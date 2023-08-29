"We will stand together." In noted shift, HECO, Maui mayor, and DOD issue joint statement on wildfire safety

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING THE AFTERNOON HIGH TIDES
TODAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours during the daily peak tides today.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas building to 6 to 9 feet late
tonight.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
.Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and very dry
weather could produce critical fire weather conditions Thursday.
It is important to note that the winds for this event WILL NOT be
comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event, where wind
gusts of over 60 mph were observed.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.
Strongest wind gusts will be downwind of higher terrain.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
"We will stand together." In noted shift, HECO, Maui mayor, and DOD issue joint statement on wildfire safety
Three weeks after the devastating fire ripped through Lahaina on August 8, 2023, officials have released a joint statement pledging to keep Hawaii safe.
The letter was signed by Major General Kenneth S. Hara, Adjutant General, Department of Defense for Hawai‘i, Maui Mayor Richard T. Bissen Jr., and Shelee M.T. Kimura, President and CEO, Hawaiian Electric:
"Three weeks after the devastation of Lahaina, we are still working to recover and to strengthen our defenses against future weather-driven emergencies, including windstorms and wildfires. The safety of Maui residents, businesses and visitors is the top priority of our government agencies and our dedicated state and county teams, supported by many partners in our community, including Hawaiian Electric."
With high winds and severe drought conditions continuing to threaten parts of Maui, we are working together to minimize the risk of wildfire and ensure public safety.
In our lifetimes, Hawai‘i has never been tested like this. We will do what we have always done when confronted by hardship and heartbreak – we will stand together for our people and communities and work to keep them safe."