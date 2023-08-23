Volunteer steps up to aid Lahaina fire victims whose homes were spared

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Thousands of homes were leveled by the Lahaina fire but others were left standing. KITV4 spoke to one woman who has been helping those people, whose houses were spared by the fire, who are still struggling to find the resources to survive.
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Thousands of homes were leveled by the Lahaina fire but others were left standing. KITV4 spoke to one woman who has been helping those people, whose houses were spared by the fire, who are still struggling to find the resources to survive.
A mobile shower unit was just made available at the Kelawea Mauka Makai Park on Wednesday. The shower is a much-needed service, as many residents nearby are still bathing with bottled water.
Kanani Adolpho is one of the volunteers working tirelessly to help residents whose homes survived the fire. Many of these people are struggling to access resources.
She even helped get the shower from non-profit Maui Rescue Mission parked in the area for the first time Wednesday.
After going door-to-door asking what residents need, Adolpho has built a rapport with them. She says some are hesitant to seek help because they’ve been without it for a while now.
“It’s kind of like, ‘Well, we’ve been doing it this whole time anyway.’ But I think they’ll come around,” Adolpho said.
Without being asked, Adolpho has been taking off of work ever since the fire – her co-workers covering for her.
“I’m grateful for them and my station manager knows where my heart is so they’re just working with me,” she said.
Adolpho will keep working with the community for as long as she can. She admits arranging donations can be challenging because people’s needs change. That’s why Maui Rescue Mission is still deciding when to make the shower available. They typically serve the homeless – but are offering the trailer for those who have been displaced or do not have reliable water – and they’re in high demand.
But Adolpho and the organizers are confident they’ll iron out the kinks soon. She says seeing residents left with so little motivates her to keep volunteering.
“It breaks my heart and that’s why I can’t stop helping. They’re like my family now. They’re my aunties and uncles and grandmas and grandpas and I can’t stop helping. That’s why I’m dedicated,” Adolpho said.
You can get updates on Maui Rescue Mission’s location and schedule on their Instagram and Facebook pages.