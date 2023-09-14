 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Utility trucks blocked roads during evacuations in Lahaina, witnesses say

  • Updated
  • 0
Lahaina Evacuation
Courtesy: Travis Miller

Newly-released video shows a slowed evacuation on the night of Aug. 8 from the Wahikuli section of Lahaina. The northern neighborhood was ablaze hours after the afternoon Front Street fire. Island News spoke with evacuees about obstacles faced in the afternoon and night.

LAHAINA, Hawaii (Island News) -- Newly-released video shows a slowed evacuation on the night of Aug. 8 from the Wahikuli section of Lahaina. The northern neighborhood was ablaze hours after the afternoon Front Street fire.

Island News spoke with evacuees about obstacles faced in the afternoon and night.

Local window washer, Jonathan Herzog filmed the Front Street roadblock at 5:30 p.m. the day of the fire. At the same time, evacuees were fleeing into the ocean.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred