Utility trucks blocked roads during evacuations in Lahaina, witnesses say

LAHAINA, Hawaii (Island News) -- Newly-released video shows a slowed evacuation on the night of Aug. 8 from the Wahikuli section of Lahaina. The northern neighborhood was ablaze hours after the afternoon Front Street fire.
Island News spoke with evacuees about obstacles faced in the afternoon and night.
“We are not allowed to evacuate yet because they're taking a pole out of the road,” Maui resident Travis Miller said as he recorded his escape from town.
On Miller’s video, cars can be seen waiting to reach the highway during the later nighttime evacuation of Wahikuli. Drivers are fixed on a familiar sight -- utility crews at work while they evacuate.
Amanda Cassidy says she was slowed by utility crews earlier in the day. She was one of the first to evacuate Lahainaluna.
“It all happened so quickly,” Cassidy said.
A police detour at Lahainaluna Road and the Lahaina Bypass prevented Cassidy from going either north or south at that point.
“My younger years I had gone through Hurricane Katrina. My mom and I moved there six weeks before it hit. I know that every second counts in those moments,” Cassidy said.
She ended up driving around until she was stuck in gridlock heading south. She knew she had to make a quick decision.
“I went ahead and I turned left on a random road, saw two local trucks that were just hauling. I mean they were they were getting out, they were going. And I was like, ‘I'm following them!’ So my boyfriend was like, ‘I think it's a dead end.’ I'm like, ‘I don't think that. They don't think so. I'm going where they're going.’ So I went down that road which led us back to Front Street where it meets the highway on the south end. There were utility vehicles there that were blocking that exit. And they were slowly letting people through, but it felt like forever,” Cassidy recalled.
"I saw several electric trucks. They were trying to move down power lines, and I have videos of that. And I also saw electric trucks coming in with brand new telephone poles while there's an active evacuation going on,” evacuee Cole Millington said.