US Army Corps of Engineers chosen to lead Phase 2 of Maui fire debris removal

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... .Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and very dry weather could produce critical fire weather conditions Thursday. It is important to note that the winds for this event WILL NOT be comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event, where wind gusts of over 60 mph were observed. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD AREAS... * AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands. * WIND...Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Strongest wind gusts will be downwind of higher terrain. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent on Thursday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. && For actions you can take to protect life and property from; wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at; https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home