U.S. DOJ warns of fraudulent activity exploiting Maui fire crisis

Hawaii Fires

Front Street is seen on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The United States Department of Justice is warning of potential fraudulent activity around donations and contributions masquerading as Maui fire relief. 

"As the devastation of our communities on Maui and Hawaii Island continues to unfold, local and national organizations have created ways for volunteers to assist as well as to provide donations of food, money and other resources. While such efforts provide critical aid, we know that during periods of tremendous need like this, criminals do not hesitate to take advantage of the challenging times to commit fraud and other crimes." 

