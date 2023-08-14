Two young boys reunited, after fires ripped through their town

Reporter
Neighbors Manaiakalani Ah Hee and Zayden Ah Puck narrowly escaped the fires that destroyed their entire subdivision.
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- In the midst of tragedy comes a story of hope and love.
A powerful photo of two children reuniting in West Maui after the fire circulated online, giving hope to many.
KITV4 spoke with the families of the boys who lost everything, but are still spreading the aloha.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
