Tuition relief for Kamehameha Schools Maui

Kamehameha Schools has decided to eliminate tuition and bus charges for the entirety of this academic year, applicable to all students in Maui, spanning from preschool to 12th grade.
This will be benefiting approximately 1,300 students. The tuition fees typically range from around $3,900 to $6,500 annually, and transportation costs add up to an additional $1,600.
If you have already made payments, you will receive a refund, and any upcoming invoices and automated overdue notices can be disregarded.
The school is also collaborating with a document recovery service to restore educational records, transcripts, and financial documents that were destroyed in the fire.
