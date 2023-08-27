 Skip to main content
Tuition relief for Kamehameha Schools Maui

Kamehameha Schools Maui

Kamehameha Schools has decided to eliminate tuition and bus charges for the entirety of this academic year, applicable to all students in Maui, spanning from preschool to 12th grade.

MAUI (KITV4) - Kamehameha Schools has decided to eliminate tuition and bus fees for the current academic year for Maui students spanning from preschool to 12th grade.

This will be benefiting approximately 1,300 students. The tuition fees typically range from around $3,900 to $6,500 annually, and transportation costs add up to an additional $1,600.

An error occurred