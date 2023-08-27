 Skip to main content
The effort continues to identify remains from Maui fires, even the homeless that were killed

  Updated
  • 0
Maui conspiracy theories are spreading on social media. Why this always happens after a disaster

A Maui County firefighter fights flare-up fires in a canyon in Kula on Maui island, Hawaii, on August 13.

 Mike Blake/Reuters

MAUI COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - The effort continues to identify remains found in the Maui fires and now the question is how many homeless people died in the fires and how do we identify them?

Dr. Robert Mann from University of Hawaii has been working in a morgue on Maui to help piece together the remains rescue officials are finding. He said identifying bones and other remains are difficult in the Maui disaster because there were high speed winds and intense fires pushing evidence hundreds of feet away.

An error occurred