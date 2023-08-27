The effort continues to identify remains from Maui fires, even the homeless that were killed

MAUI COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - The effort continues to identify remains found in the Maui fires and now the question is how many homeless people died in the fires and how do we identify them?
Dr. Robert Mann from University of Hawaii has been working in a morgue on Maui to help piece together the remains rescue officials are finding. He said identifying bones and other remains are difficult in the Maui disaster because there were high speed winds and intense fires pushing evidence hundreds of feet away.
Some of those people killed may have been homeless, making it much more difficult to identify their remains.
“I lay out all the remains and items possibly related to them. I start comparing to the human skeleton. I look at all factors like the age of death, the ancestry, how tall the person was and all identifying feature that can help narrow down the options,” said Dr. Mann.
Dr. Mann said often times people who are homeless are more likely to be carrying their belongings on them even in a disaster.
Officials will try to identify them if they were carrying a photo or their identification card and like others, they could find a match through clothing and even jewelry.
“Everyone involved in catastrophe will be treated with dignity and respect. People who are unsheltered probably have family who have no idea where they and now they can have answers,” said Dr. Mann.
According to the “Point in Time” report from earlier this year, 113 unsheltered individuals in Lahaina were counted in January. 2023 statistics show homelessness on Maui declined by 11% compared to last year, with the Lahaina region showing the largest decrease.
One of the reasons the drop in numbers, the County utilizing more housing for unsheltered households. One Lahaina shelter was completely burned down resulting in 140 displaced residents.
Nonprofit organization, Maui Rescue Mission helps with mobile trailers providing laundry and showers to homeless residents across the island. They created a list of individuals still unaccounted for from the homeless community. Over 30 names on the list have yet to be located.