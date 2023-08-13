 Skip to main content
The death toll from the Maui wildfires has climbed to 99. Here’s what we know about the deadliest US fire in over a century

  • 0

(CNN) — Crews in west Maui are doing the devastating work of sifting through the ashes of incinerated homes and beloved landmarks as the death toll from the deadliest US wildfire in more than 100 years is still rising.

As of Monday afternoon, officials confirmed 99 people have died, up from the previous count of 96. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told CNN Monday the death toll would likely increase “very significantly” and could double over the next 10 days.

CNN’s Caroll Alvarado, Eva Rothenberg, Andy Rose, Ray Sanchez, Raja Razek and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

