Temporary Emergency Lodging application deadline for wildfire survivors is September 15

Digital Content Producer
HONOLULU (ISLAND NEWS) -- Maui wildfire survivors who lost their homes can still apply for Temporary Emergency Housing up until September 15.
Signups are available with the American Red Cross for non-congregate sheltering (NCS), by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 15, by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Those who already have signed up will continue to receive shelter and services through the program as long as they are eligible. Eligible applicants do not need to re-register.
Those eligible include anyone who rented or owned in Maui County during the disaster, and whose homes are now uninhabitable due to the fires.
As of September 6, 2023, the Red Cross is managing 29 NCS hotel locations on Maui, and is caring for more than 5,800 people from more than 2,100 survivor households.
