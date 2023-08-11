 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Survivor of Lahaina fires recounts harrowing experience racing through inferno and surviving stormy seas

  • Updated
  • 0
Lahaina fire survivor Ydriss Nouara

As fire rained down on Lahaina, Ydriss Nouara was on his scooter packing an elderly neighbor in the pitch-black -- witnessing building after building go up in flames.

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A survivor of the Lahaina fires is recounting his harrowing experience of racing through an inferno and then surviving stormy seas off Lahaina as the entire town was burning down.

As fire rained down on Lahaina, Ydriss Nouara was on his scooter packing an elderly neighbor in the pitch-black -- witnessing building after building go up in flames. But it's the screams from all around replaying over and over in his mind, reminding him of the nightmare he still can't believe he survived.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred