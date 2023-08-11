Survivor of Lahaina fires recounts harrowing experience racing through inferno and surviving stormy seas

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A survivor of the Lahaina fires is recounting his harrowing experience of racing through an inferno and then surviving stormy seas off Lahaina as the entire town was burning down.
As fire rained down on Lahaina, Ydriss Nouara was on his scooter packing an elderly neighbor in the pitch-black -- witnessing building after building go up in flames. But it's the screams from all around replaying over and over in his mind, reminding him of the nightmare he still can't believe he survived.
"The screams that I heard that day...it really seemed like we were in hell. I heard people throwing up...I just didn't know where they were, you know?," he said.
The popping and explosions as he raced to get to the harbor. And when he finally got there -- trying to decide between the flames and the raging waves.
"I honestly don't know how we're still alive today," he added. "It's just unreal."
His biggest challenge was convincing his neighbor to jump into the rough waters with him. And trying to save a large dog burned by the flames.
"The wind was too hot and he didn't want to but I just jumped. I told him to follow me. I did my best as I could to get to the jetty. I got off the rocks and I looked back and screamed and told him to jump and he just came down and held the wall. He didn't want to let it go. He was screaming his shoes were too heavy," he said. "I saw him like slowly coming toward me but was like he's not going to make it. There's no way he didn't know how to swim. You know he's overweight, he's older. And somehow he managed to make it which was incredible."
Miraculously, both men held onto a jetty until the Coast Guard rescued them, but he still doesn't know what happened to the dog he had to leave behind.
Ydriss said he has a couple of scratches on his head, some minor burns and a swollen hand. But he's all good and so grateful to be alive.
"I lost everything, but I'm still alive and I'm still healthy and I just feel for people that you know they've been in Maui for their whole life and they literally lost everything they know."
Ydriss has lost everything and friends have set up a GoFundMe account here.