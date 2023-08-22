 Skip to main content
Sugar Beach Events transforms into meal hub, support center for Maui fire survivors

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- To help West Maui recover from the devastating wildfires, some companies on the Valley Isle have changed their business model in order to help. Among them is Sugar Beach Events in Kihei.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., volunteers at Sugar Beach Events have been preparing and delivering meals since the wildfires destroyed Lahaina. Normally a catering and wedding venue, it’s now not only providing hundreds of fresh meals to those in need but food for the soul.

An error occurred