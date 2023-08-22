Sugar Beach Events transforms into meal hub, support center for Maui fire survivors

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- To help West Maui recover from the devastating wildfires, some companies on the Valley Isle have changed their business model in order to help. Among them is Sugar Beach Events in Kihei.
From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., volunteers at Sugar Beach Events have been preparing and delivering meals since the wildfires destroyed Lahaina. Normally a catering and wedding venue, it’s now not only providing hundreds of fresh meals to those in need but food for the soul.
"We also want people to come here for mental health and just have people to talk to and be around and hug and cry and pray and just everything. Everything else,” said Sugar Beach Executive Chef Renee Courtney.
Many of the people who are preparing meals are volunteers who have been impacted by the wildfires themselves, but they have put aside their own problems to help out for the greater good.
“A lot of the folks that we have here, they're volunteers who don't really have anywhere else to go. But we'd never know that. They come in here, smile on their face, put their heads down. They just want to work, they just want to help and be part of the solution,” said Honolulu Chef volunteer Jenn Marr.
Lahaina's Kalei Ducheneau was the executive chef for a restaurant that is now closed due to the wildfires. So he's volunteering his talents a Sugar Beach. While he understands the pain of loss, he also believes this is an opportunity for a fresh start.
"I do feel sometimes, when you lose its important to think of the things that can be again or can be new again, because we are lucky to be alive and have that challenge," said Ducheneau.
Some guys KITV4 spoke with are taking time off from their regular jobs to deliver fresh meals to first responders and people in need.
"A little smiles people have left in them, you do see them. But you can tell this is the long haul for people and they're tired. They're in low spirits. So anything we can do to try and elevate them is huge. And I think this does that in some small parts," Anthony Valeriano said.
"Anthony reached out to me and he said, ‘Hey, Sugar Beach is asking for volunteers.’ Immediately it was like, ‘Absolutely.’ Just all week just been there doing what I can whatever they need," said Dylan Lewis.
"Can't stop until everybody is back up on their feet and you know. I tell this to everybody. There's plenty of room here for everyone. Not enough room for negativity. So we got to stay positive. Got to stay strong," said Alan Asuncion.
The people at Sugar Beach understand the recovery in Lahaina is going to take a while, but they're in it for the long haul.
“We are searching out, we're calling churches, whoever we can help. And if we haven't got to somebody, I sure hope they'll reach out to us here because we want to help people. We want fresh hot meals to people. We want to know they are loved. They are supported and we're not going anywhere,” said Courtney.
