 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Smoke rushed in, then they ran. How local Maui residents faced the fire that killed their neighbors and leveled their town

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — The day began windier than usual in Lahaina, a Hawaiian sunrise painting the sky enchanting colors, a powerful breeze carrying the salty scent of the North Pacific Ocean inland.

The fire that had started on the mountain early that morning had crept a little closer to their storied Maui neighborhood.

CNN’s Kara Nelson, Caroll Alvarado, Eric Zerkel, Dave Alsup and Macie Goldfarb contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred