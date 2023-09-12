 Skip to main content
Shops collecting excess donations that didn't make their way to Maui and recycling them

Keep It Simple is hosting an event on Saturday to collect excess donations for people to swap or recycle.

HONOLULU (Island News)-- Ho'olawa and Keep It Simple are collecting excess donations and sending them to the mainland to be recycled. 

It's all in an effort to prevent the items from making their way into landfills. They have teamed up with "For Days," a sustainable clothing company that sells clothes that are 100% recyclable. These stores will be sending the excess items to "For Days" to be recycled. 

