Shops collecting excess donations that didn't make their way to Maui and recycling them

HONOLULU (Island News)-- Ho'olawa and Keep It Simple are collecting excess donations and sending them to the mainland to be recycled.
It's all in an effort to prevent the items from making their way into landfills. They have teamed up with "For Days," a sustainable clothing company that sells clothes that are 100% recyclable. These stores will be sending the excess items to "For Days" to be recycled.
If you have unwanted items you can purchase a $20 bag from "For Days" and loading it with unwanted items as clothes, shoes, and blankets. You will receive a $20 credit to use towards the store.
Owner of Ho'olowa, Megan Dalbec, says she's seen tons of unwanted donations being thrown in the garbage. She encourages you to consider recycling instead so we don't harm our environment.
"It's an awesome idea because textile waste is a huge contributor to landfills each year so anything we can do to reduce that helps," Dalbec said.
Keep It Simple will be hosting a clothing swap on Saturday at their Kapolei location in the Ka Makana Ali'i. You are encouraged to drop off extra donations to any Keep It Simple location until Friday.
"We were a donation site at all of our keep it simple stores and we just noticed people were wanting to donate they cleaned out their closets and frustrated when they didn't have that outlet to donate to Maui so we are able to get them that opportunity to have them go to a good cause and have them recycle items that are too worn to be used again," shared co-owner, Hunter Long.