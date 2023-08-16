"Shock, fear, survival mode": finding mental heath resources after the Maui fires

So many people are feeling the impacts mentally by the Maui fires. Dr. Daniel Nead, Integrated Health Director at Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center, talks to KITV4 on how to get help.
Thousands of people are managing the grief, pain, and suffering after the deadly fires that ripped through Lahaina and parts of Maui.
Dr. Daniel Nead, Integrated Health Director at Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center, talked to KITV4 about the mental health resources that are available, and what can help during this trying time.
"It's okay to feel traumatized after a trauma event, to feel anxious, to feel bad."
RESOURCES
Hawaii CARES 988 is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call statewide toll free at 1-800-753-6879 or dial the 3-digit calling code 9-8-8. The Hawaii CARES 988 website has options for text and chat: https://hicares.hawaii.gov/.
Your primary care doctor can help get you connected to a mental health provider.
