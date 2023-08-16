 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

"Shock, fear, survival mode": finding mental heath resources after the Maui fires

  • Updated
  • 0

So many people are feeling the impacts mentally by the Maui fires. Dr. Daniel Nead, Integrated Health Director at Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center, talks to KITV4 on how to get help.

Thousands of people are managing the grief, pain, and suffering after the deadly fires that ripped through Lahaina and parts of Maui. 

Dr. Daniel Nead, Integrated Health Director  at Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center, talked to KITV4 about the mental health resources that are available, and what can help during this trying time. 

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred