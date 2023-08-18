 Skip to main content
Search and rescue experts comment on emergency response efforts on Maui

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii Fires

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

Former civil defense officials have a lot to say about what could have been done during the emergency response efforts on Maui.

HONOLULU (KTIV4) - Former civil defense officials have a lot to say about what could have been done during the emergency response efforts on Maui.

A search-and-rescue expert, Kenneth Lesperance helped during the Camp Fire that burned the town of Paradise, Calf. He said more cadaver dogs are needed. Cadaver dogs are specialized in detecting human remains. That is the best and fastest way to identify as many bodies as possible in Lahaina.

