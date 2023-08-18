Search and rescue experts comment on emergency response efforts on Maui

HONOLULU (KTIV4) - Former civil defense officials have a lot to say about what could have been done during the emergency response efforts on Maui.
A search-and-rescue expert, Kenneth Lesperance helped during the Camp Fire that burned the town of Paradise, Calf. He said more cadaver dogs are needed. Cadaver dogs are specialized in detecting human remains. That is the best and fastest way to identify as many bodies as possible in Lahaina.
Lesperance believes, although the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been doing a great job helping the people on Maui, a large task force is not needed nor is unnecessary equipment which he said delayed the rescue process on certain parts of the island.
“The people of Maui really needed specific resources like the dogs and not the whole teams. That’s just a lot to support they don’t have to give. They’re hurting right now and the last thing they need to do is stretch their resources to take care of resources they needed to order,” said Lesperance
Lesperance added that there needs to be more coordination at the state level for search-and-rescue efforts like bringing fire trucks in from different islands. However, he believes none of that would have really made a difference when it came to saving lives.
The one thing that could have prevented the loss of lives would have been sounding the emergency sirens, he said.
The head of Maui's Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Herman Andaya, said he did not regret his decision to not set off those sirens. That statement sparked major controversy.
Other experts in the field also believe the emergency sirens needed to go off along with other notifications, like emergency text messages and emails.
“Those sirens needed to go off. Those are a tool to alert the public especially with the strong winds that were prevailing around the state and the brush fires popping up," said Ed Teixeira, former vice-chair at the Hawaii State Civil Defense.
Andaya resigned Thursday, August 17.
Moving forward, both said the city and the state need better long term recovery plans.