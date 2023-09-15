Runners Paradise to hold Lahaina Strong Keiki Mile Run/Walk charity event

Digital Content Producer
MAUI COUNTY (ISLAND NEWS) -- Maui's Runners Paradise is holding a charity run/walk event for Lahaina fire victims.
The charity run/walk will be on Saturday, September 30, at 8 a.m., at the Kaanapali Golf Course.
Participants can also take part and fundraise for the run/walk virtually.
Funds raised will go to the Maui Strong Fund, to help those displaced by the August 8th fires.
The event was formerly known as the Front Street Mile.
Read all the details, and sign up here.
