Reaction to Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen's Video Statement

  • Updated
  • 0
Mayor Bissen Maui Recovery Press Conference

After the Maui Mayor's video was put out, many were not satisfied with the responses he gave.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – About three weeks after the wildfires that devastated Lahaina, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen sent out a video explaining the actions that took place during the fires between him and the Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). After the video was put out, many were not satisfied with the responses he gave.

“He said certain things like 'I can't tell you that right now.' That's a bad briefing. You know the kinds of questions he can't answer, he could have answered better because there's at least some kind of information. Or you can at least say 'we're working on it and this is what we know of so far.' And I think that's what people wanted,” said Neal Milner, KITV4’s Political Analyst.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

