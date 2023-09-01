Reaction to Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen's Video Statement

HONOLULU (KITV4) – About three weeks after the wildfires that devastated Lahaina, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen sent out a video explaining the actions that took place during the fires between him and the Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). After the video was put out, many were not satisfied with the responses he gave.
“He said certain things like 'I can't tell you that right now.' That's a bad briefing. You know the kinds of questions he can't answer, he could have answered better because there's at least some kind of information. Or you can at least say 'we're working on it and this is what we know of so far.' And I think that's what people wanted,” said Neal Milner, KITV4’s Political Analyst.
Not only were people not satisfied with the answers Bissen gave, but the way he gave it.
“There is a time when being calm and deliberate is good and there's a time when people want to see emotion and I think when this timing would've been a good time to be as expressive, non-verbally as he was verbally in some of those words,” said John Hart, Communications Professor at Hawai’i Pacific University.
Hart also said since there was no eye contact during his statement, Hart believes that it negatively impacted his message.
Although both Hart and Milner agreed that the statements Bissen gave were not the most effective, they said it is not totally his fault.
“He's a beginning mayor. This is not his fort. It's a big job to start out with. Again, I'm sure this isn't what he signed up for, but yet crisis is when we're tested. Like it or not, his response will define his administration,” said Hart.
“There's no possible way he could have explained this to anybody's satisfaction because one, we don't know enough, and two, because of what we do know suggests a pretty chaotic, not very coordinated operation that goes on far beyond just a couple individuals and goes into a whole set of circumstances,” said Milner.
Milner said that Bissen's career will depend on Bissen's character, confidence, and skills moving forward. And if people keep expecting him to fail or ask him to resign, there isn't anyone who could immediately take his place.