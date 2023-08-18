Public Utilities Commission investigation into the Maui fires expected soon, says energy expert

FILE - Linemen work on poles, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire that caused heavy damage days earlier. Hawaiian Electric Co. faces criticism for not shutting off the power amid high wind warnings and keeping it on even as dozens of poles began to topple. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Is there any uniform policy about when lines have to be deenergized at a certain point?
"That is the big question," Mangelsdorf responded. "Hawaiian Electric has stated clearly it did not have and likely does not have a preventative power shut off program/policy in place."
Mangelsdorf says HECO filed a docket with the PUC in June 2022, and listed in its grid resiliency plan that "wildfire prevention mitigation is ninth on the list, and if you look at where they're proposing to spend money, wildfire prevention mitigation is fifth on the list."
Meaning, there were higher priorities than wildfire prevention and mitigation.
On the one hand, Mangelsdorf says this is a state that would more likely see water damage from hurricanes and tsunami. On the other hand, he points to the massive damage from California wildfires, namely the Camp Fire that burned the town of Paradise, Calif. to the ground in 2018.
He says some might wonder "why didn't Hawaiian Electric have something in place?"
Burying lines below ground would eliminate the electrocution danger created by downed power wires and minimize outages during storms. But Mangelsdorf says that's cost-prohibitive.
Now, he is certain the PUC will be investigating. Would it make sense for the PUC investigation to work in partnership with the state AG investigation ordered just days after the fire?
"That's a good question," he said.
The PUC says it has no comment, and is focused on the recovery effort first.
