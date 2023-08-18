 Skip to main content
Public Utilities Commission investigation into the Maui fires expected soon, says energy expert

University lecturer says other states have policies regarding when to deenergize the power lines, but HECO does not.

Hawaii Fires Power Lines

FILE - Linemen work on poles, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire that caused heavy damage days earlier. Hawaiian Electric Co. faces criticism for not shutting off the power amid high wind warnings and keeping it on even as dozens of poles began to topple. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

 Rick Bowmer

Expect a Public Utilities Commission investigation into the Maui fires soon. That's what an energy expert says.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Expect a Public Utilities Commission investigation into the Maui fires soon. That's what an energy expert says.

Marco Mangelsdorf is an energy politics lecturer at the University of California at Santa Cruz and lives in Hilo when he's not teaching.

An error occurred