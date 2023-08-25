 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Protestors on Maui demand to let rescuers in the burn area to find their pets

  • Updated
  • 0
Burned Cat Lahaina

Authorities on Maui are continuing to see more animals that survived the fires. Many even have collars and owners are waiting to reunite with them.

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) - Authorities on Maui are continuing to see more animals that survived the fires. Many even have collars and owners are waiting to reunite with them.

The group "Save Lahaina Pets" protested outside the Mayor Richard Bissen’s office Friday morning. One even admitted pet owners have been trying to sneak into the blocked off area to see if their pet is still alive, putting many people in danger.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred