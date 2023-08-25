Protestors on Maui demand to let rescuers in the burn area to find their pets

The group "Save Lahaina Pets" protested outside the Mayor Richard Bissen’s office Friday morning. One even admitted pet owners have been trying to sneak into the blocked off area to see if their pet is still alive, putting many people in danger.
“I lost everything but I need to see if my cat is still alive. I love my cat, much more than I loved my property,” said Warna Balaoas.
Protest organizer Dr. Terry Restivo said they have multiple sightings of cats, dogs, chickens, birds and more in the burn zone.
The group is demanding Maui County allow rescuers from the Maui Humane Society to go into the burn areas. They also say county officials promised them they could be escorted into their homes to look for their pets, however that has not happened yet.
“We need the rescuers to go particularly at night because most animals come out at night,” said Restivo.
KITV4 reached out to Maui County about this issue and have not heard back.
Romina Bengohechea said she rescued as many of her pets as she could before the fires took down her Lahaina home. She rescued her indoor cats but not her pets that were outdoors at the time.
“They are allowing rescue teams to go into people’s homes and get their belongings like jewelry and safes but it’s apparently not safe to go in and find our pets,” said Bengohechea.
Bengohechea has air tags for her cats and is picking up movement for at least one cat.
“Save Lahaina Pets” is planning to keep demonstrating until their fur babies are home safe.